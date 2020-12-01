News
Run The Dishwasher Twice

mamamia out loud

11 hours ago · 32 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Meghan Markle spoke out this week about miscarriages, and the importance of asking each other if we're ok. Meghan's decision to open up about this kind of loss, and the criticism that followed, prompted Mia to share a deeply personal and raw account of life after her own miscarriage, the day after her wedding, more than two decades ago.

Plus, Run the Dishwasher Twice: One woman is calling out the invisible rules we set for ourselves, to encourage us all towards a little more self-kindness.

And, our best and worst of the week, including Holly sticking it out with Bootcamp and Jessie getting tongue tied in front of one of her idols.

THE END BITS

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to read, or listen to, The Last Children of Down Syndrome

Follow us on Instagram @MamamiaOutLoud 

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

 

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

