News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

How To Tell If You're Rich In Australia

mamamia out loud

12 hours ago · 37 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What makes you ‘rich’ in Australia in 2020? The Prime Minister started a bit of a ding-dong this week when he suggested that someone earning $180k was not ‘rich’, and plenty of commentators weighed in. Since no-one can agree on a number, we’ve come up with a different way to tell if you are, in fact, rich. 

Plus, why aren’t we talking about estrangement in families? Kee Reece, who is filling in for Mia, talks about how Mariah Carey’s new memoir made her feel seen, heard and understood when it comes to disconnecting from toxic family members.  

And, our best and worst of the week.

THE END BITS

Jessie wants you to watch Song Explorer on Netflix. 

You can hear more from Kee by listening to The Spill: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/the-spill/ 

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Kee Reece and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie and Zoe Ferguson

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

How To Tell If You're Rich In Australia

37 minutes  ·  12 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Australia's Worst Boyfriend

42 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Right To Bare Bottoms

31 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Don't Spend Your Money On These Beauty Products

38 minutes  ·  08 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Remember When Trump Had Covid?

31 minutes  ·  06 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Hugh Jackman Is The Lucky One

32 minutes  ·  01 Oct 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mia Feels Sick

34 minutes  ·  29 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Warning: Do Not Date This Man

35 minutes  ·  27 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Holly's Cranky at Prince Harry

31 minutes  ·  24 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Problem with Rich-People Skin

36 minutes  ·  22 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Honey, Jennifer Aniston Just Won

36 minutes  ·  20 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Hardest Part About Being Being Extremely Beautiful

43 minutes  ·  17 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Hardest Part About Being Extremely Beautiful

43 minutes  ·  17 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Year Of Loneliness

37 minutes  ·  15 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Elle Macpherson’s Dodgy Boyfriend

35 minutes  ·  13 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Get Off Our Television

34 minutes  ·  10 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Kardashians Won The Game We're All Playing

36 minutes  ·  08 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

May I Join Your Sex Bubble?

31 minutes  ·  06 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: A Father's Day Of Mixed Emotions

33 minutes  ·  05 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Our American Friend Is Not Ok

38 minutes  ·  03 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio