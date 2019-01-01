News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

The Reason Reality Stars Are So Thin

mamamia out loud

a day ago · 44 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s book ‘A Bigger Picture’ is out and seeing record sales. Mia had a chat with him this week and we’re wondering, what’s with the timing? And is he angry or relieved?

Also, why are we still celebrating the weight loss of reality TV stars? Especially when they’re telling us it’s the result of stress, mental illness or a physical health issue? We discuss why reality stars appear to be getting thinner.

Plus, are people in your life acting a bit... weird recently? Well, there’s a reason for that… 

This episode of Mamamia out loud is brought to you by The Virtual Knockoff with BoozeBud. Get your discount here… https://www.boozebud.com/mamamia

LINKS

Miriam’s Big Fat Adventure on iview… https://iview.abc.net.au/show/miriam-s-big-fat-adventure

RECCOS

Mia- Parks and Recreation on Stan… https://bit.ly/35fsOM8

Jessie- Dublin Murders on SBS on Demand… https://www.sbs.com.au/ondemand/program/dublin-murders

Holly- Anne Tyler books such as Dinner at the Homesick Restaurant… https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/77699.Dinner_at_the_Homesick_Restaurant

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Luca Lavigne

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

More Episodes

The Reason Reality Stars Are So Thin

44 minutes  ·  a day ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ellen DeGeneres and the Slippery Slope of Likeability

45 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

When Your Partner's Friends Really Don't Like You

38 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Every Relationship Has A Sexual Tipping Point

43 minutes  ·  21 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Blondes Are Not Okay

41 minutes  ·  19 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Great WFH Bra Debate

42 minutes  ·  16 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Just Come Clean, Pete Evans

41 minutes  ·  14 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A Very Different Easter Long Weekend

37 minutes  ·  09 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Generation That's Really Nailing Isolation

37 minutes  ·  07 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Can a Pregnant Woman Go Jogging While Eating a Kebab?

43 minutes  ·  05 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Great Relationship Accelerator

45 minutes  ·  02 Apr 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Team Joe Or Team Carole: Talking About Tiger King

44 minutes  ·  31 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Unexpected Silver Lining

35 minutes  ·  29 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Coronavirus Is Changing The Way We Look

41 minutes  ·  26 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Feeling We’re All Feeling

42 minutes  ·  24 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Big Bondi Beach Debate

39 minutes  ·  22 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Celebrities Have Finally Given Us Something To Laugh About

37 minutes  ·  19 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Some Unexpected Coronavirus Dilemmas

39 minutes  ·  17 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: Corona check-in. We need to have a family meeting

36 minutes  ·  15 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Tom Hanks Headline We Weren't Expecting

44 minutes  ·  12 Mar 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio