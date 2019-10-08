We Respectfully Disagree

Ellen Degeneres has been called out for sitting next to George W Bush at an NFL game. Because, surely, she doesn’t agree with him on all the things?

A Perth NightClub owner is infuriating the nation with his assertion that a young woman in his establishment couldn’t possibly have had her drink spiked because… she wasn’t attractive enough. Since we recorded this episode Scott has publicly apologised for his awful words but it begs the question; what did he think it would take for someone to be “worth” sexual assaulting?!

Plus it’s been a week since White Ribbon Australia announced the organisation was going into liquidation. Some women around the country aren’t exactly sad about this. So what does it mean, and how should we feel about it?

