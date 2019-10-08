News
We Respectfully Disagree

mamamia out loud

08 Oct 2019 · 35 minutes

Ellen Degeneres has been called out for sitting next to George W Bush at an NFL game. Because, surely, she doesn’t agree with him on all the things?

A Perth NightClub owner is infuriating the nation with his assertion that a  young woman in his establishment couldn’t possibly have had her drink spiked because… she wasn’t attractive enough. Since we recorded this episode Scott has publicly apologised for his awful words but it begs the question; what did he think it would take for someone to be “worth” sexual assaulting?!

Plus it’s been a week since White Ribbon Australia announced the organisation was going into liquidation. Some women around the country aren’t exactly sad about this. So what does it mean, and how should we feel about it?

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Sukin, Australia’s favourite natural skincare brand.

MMOL TOUR DATES

Orange - Orange Civic Theatre Wednesday 16th October

Geelong - GPAC Wednesday 30th October

Sydney - Seymour Centre Friday 1st November

A Night With Mia Freedman tickets available now at https://www.mamamia.com.au/events/ 

Subscribe to Mamamia Out Loud here: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-out-loud/playlists/podcast 

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Elise Cooper

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.



