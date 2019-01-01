News
Quizzish: Does Celia Pacquola Know More Than Luke McGregor?

mamamia out loud

11 hours ago · 40 minutes

Welcome to Quizzish! Mamamia’s podcast that’s about friends and facts and gin and trivia.

Every week, host Kelly McCarren will be joined by two rivals who will go head to head to see who can become the Quizzish trivia champion. And the best thing? You can play along too. 

Today Kelly is joined by Australian comedy royalty, Celia Pacquola and Luke McGregor.

You might have seen them on The ABC's Rosehaven or Utopia, but what happens when this on screen team are forced to go head to head, Quizzish style?

HOW DO I PLAY? 

Quizzish is a game that can be played wherever you listen to your podcasts. Walking the dog. On a road trip. At a girls night on a speaker. Anywhere.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

There are three rounds, and inside every round, 3 games, and three questions per game.  Kelly is going to ask questions, you write the answers down, then at the end of each game we’ll have a score count and reveal who was right and who was wrong. For every correct answer, you’ll get a point, for every incorrect answer, you’ll get...well, nothing. 

WHAT WILL I NEED?

Some paper, a pen or your best trivia voice. 

CREDITS:

Quizzish is made possible by our partners at Gordon’s Gin. Gordon’s....Shall we? https://brand-au.shortlyst.com/gordons/14901 

Fancy another competition? Take our 3 minute survey for your chance to win a $50 gift voucher by following this link:  https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/5972174/Trivia-Survey-2020 

Quizzish is hosted by Kelly McCarren https://www.instagram.com/kelly_mccarren/ 

With thanks to Celia and Luke.

Quizzish is produced by Leah Porges & Emma Gillespie. 

The Executive Producers are Zoe Ferguson & Elissa Ratliff.

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Quizzish is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Quizzish: Does Celia Pacquola Know More Than Luke McGregor?

40 minutes  ·  11 hours ago

