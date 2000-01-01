Want more Mamamia Out Loud? Subscribe to Mamamia for unlimited access to Out Loud, five days a week.

The Queen gave an entire nation a four-day weekend, and they were stoked about it. Holly, our royal-correspondent-by-default, takes us through the celebrations and controversies from the Platinum Jubilee.

Plus, it’s 2022 and successful women are still being lumped into the ‘high maintenance’ pile on dating apps.

And Sarah Jessica Parker has cleared the air about Kim Catrall and AJLT, but what does it tell us about taking the high road?

