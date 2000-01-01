News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

What Provokes Your Inner Pufferfish?

mamamia out loud

17 hours ago · 41 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

“All Lives Matter” - it’s a phrase that you might have seen peppered in the comment sections of news articles, images and videos across social media. So where did the phrase come from, and how do you talk to someone who won’t stop saying it?

What makes you “Pufferfish”? In her most recent stand up special for Netflix, Hannah Gadsby jokes about the banal things that make her arc up just like a Pufferfish.

Plus, you might have seen a story circulating on socials about a popular YouTuber Myka Stauffer and her husband James who said they were ‘re-homing’ their son Huxley, who was adopted from China in 2016. The family made money off Huxley and his adoption journey, but now have admitted they aren’t the right fit for the young boy. The internet pile-on was swift, but was it justified?

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by BWS https://bws.com.au/

LINKS

RECCOS

    CREDITS

    Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

    Producer: Elise Cooper

    CONTACT US

    Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

    Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

    Via our Outlouders Facebook page - https://bit.ly/outloud-facebook  

    More Episodes

    What Provokes Your Inner Pufferfish?

    41 minutes  ·  17 hours ago

    Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

    The Worst Photo Op In History

    35 minutes  ·  3 days ago

    Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

    US Protests And The Voices That Matter

    39 minutes  ·  5 days ago

    Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

    We Can't Talk About This Woman's Face

    40 minutes  ·  28 May 2020

    Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

    Everything We Ever Did Wrong

    38 minutes  ·  26 May 2020

    Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

    The Complicated Appeal Of Kyle Sandilands

    43 minutes  ·  24 May 2020

    Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

    We Have Podcast Gossip

    40 minutes  ·  21 May 2020

    Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

    When You're An Andy Living With A Hamish

    41 minutes  ·  19 May 2020

    Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

    Sex Regrets, We Have A Few

    47 minutes  ·  17 May 2020

    Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

    The Royal Who Wished He Was A Tampon

    43 minutes  ·  14 May 2020

    Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

    The Bosses Who Want You To Work From Home Forever

    47 minutes  ·  12 May 2020

    Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

    Chrissy Teigen, Anti-vaxxers and Jessie's Secret Brother

    43 minutes  ·  10 May 2020

    Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

    BONUS: What Do Daughters (Really) Think Of their Mums?

    24 minutes  ·  09 May 2020

    Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

    It's Not About Adele

    47 minutes  ·  07 May 2020

    Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

    There Are Two Types Of People And One Of Them's Infuriating

    46 minutes  ·  05 May 2020

    Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

    Joe Biden Says He Didn’t Do It

    43 minutes  ·  03 May 2020

    Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

    Adriene Mishler: The Patron Saint of Isolation

    42 minutes  ·  30 Apr 2020

    Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

    The Reason Reality Stars Are So Thin

    44 minutes  ·  28 Apr 2020

    Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

    Ellen DeGeneres and the Slippery Slope of Likeability

    45 minutes  ·  26 Apr 2020

    Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

    When Your Partner's Friends Really Don't Like You

    38 minutes  ·  23 Apr 2020

    Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio