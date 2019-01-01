Something is happening on Instagram. A growing number of influencers are outing themselves as anti-vaxx. What should you do? Unfollow? Report them? And are social media platforms doing enough?

Plus, Prince Harry is writing an explosive memoir and we must discuss.

And, with 14 million of us stuck at home - why does sex matter when it comes to who you’re locking down with?

Recommendations: Mia wants you to watch The White Lotus on Binge

