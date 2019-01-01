News
Prince Harry Spills The Tea

mamamia out loud

20 hours ago · 33 minutes

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In case you missed it, a lot of news came out of Canberra over the weekend, more has emerged today and none of it is good. You may have heard or read bits of information but it's pretty confusing, so we recap what's going on. 

Plus, everyone’s talking about Prince Harry’s bus ride around LA with James Corden. Is the charm offensive working? And was Archie's first word really 'crocodile'? 

And, you might have seen Jonah Hill’s name in the headlines. The actor has spoken out against fat-shaming, following the publication of shirtless photographs of him.

THE END BITS 

Watch the James Corden/Prince Harry video here.

Listen to the ABC's Signal podcast for more on Brittany Higgins and the ongoing developments out of Canberra

Recommendations: Mia wants you to watch Mrs. Fletcher on Foxtel or Binge. 

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens 

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

