Mamamia Out Loud

Mamamia Podcasts

The $13 Million Royal Pay Off

Prince Andrew has settled the sexual assault case against him by Virginia Guiffre...for an undisclosed sum. So who will be paying for it?

Plus, why Holly sent Jessie a story about Naomi Campbell and why it pissed Mia off. Does Naomi owe women an explanation around how she became a mum?

And reading between the lines of Novak Djokovic's BBC interview, and the blurred lines between the anti-vax camp and the 'vaccine hesitant.' 

The End Bits

Recommendations: Mia wants you to listen to this episode of Glennon Doyle's We Can Do Hard Things

Check out Naomi Campbell's Vogue cover here 

Watch the BBC interview with Novak Djokovic here

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaoutloud

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, Claire Murphy

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.