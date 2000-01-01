SUBSCRIBE TO THE OUT LOUD NEWSLETTER HERE.

Prince Andrew has settled the sexual assault case against him by Virginia Guiffre...for an undisclosed sum. So who will be paying for it?

Plus, why Holly sent Jessie a story about Naomi Campbell and why it pissed Mia off. Does Naomi owe women an explanation around how she became a mum?

And reading between the lines of Novak Djokovic's BBC interview, and the blurred lines between the anti-vax camp and the 'vaccine hesitant.'

The End Bits

Recommendations: Mia wants you to listen to this episode of Glennon Doyle's We Can Do Hard Things



Check out Naomi Campbell's Vogue cover here

Watch the BBC interview with Novak Djokovic here

