The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

This week, there’s one interview that has the whole world talking. Over the weekend, the BBC aired Prince Andrew’s much anticipated interview with journalist Emily Maitlis. Full of bizarre claims and a lack of empathy for victims, Prince Andrew’s attempt at defending himself has been a colossal disaster. We unpack the TV interview that will no doubt go down in history.

Also, with social media always at our finger tips, we’re becoming more and more inclined to share our joys, mistakes and traumas in real time. But are there some experiences that ought to be processed first?

Plus, inspired by last week’s Bachelorette finale, are you a mutt or a cavoodle? Jessie, Mia and Holly discuss.

