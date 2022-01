Even the darkest moments of a COVID-19 infection couldn’t stop Holly from inhaling the latest developments in the Prince Andrew saga. Now his mum has sacked him from the firm, Mia and Holly wonder what's to become of beleaguered royal, and if he’ll need a GoFundMe page to bankroll his legal case.





CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright

Producer: Sydney Pead

Audio Producer: Leah Porges