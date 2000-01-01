Subscribe to Mamamia for unlimited access to Mamamia Out Loud

There’s a new social condition sweeping the world and it’s called Post Pandemic Introversion. Mia thinks she has it, and you might too.

Plus, in one sharp line, a female MP has summed up the difference between men and women in politics. But is it a good thing?

And is it time to stop complaining? Why the experts say you shouldn't be feeling guilty.

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

