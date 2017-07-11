Pillow Germs, Pink Bits and a Kardashian in Crisis

How do you know if your pink parts are "normal"? There's no such thing, which is why the labia library exists. Also, did you know that your hair has as many germs as a dirty mop? No, us neither. Also on today's show, why what Rob Kardashian did to Blac Chyna was NOT "revenge porn", how can we keep young backpackers safe in Australia and why none of us can stop talking about The Handmaid's Tale. Under his eye, people.





