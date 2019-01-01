The Man With Balls Bigger Than His Brain

Everyone’s talking about Piers Morgan. The English broadcaster, journalist, and television host of Good Morning Britain has quit his host role after 6 years in the job, following backlash for his comments about Meghan Markle, in the wake of the Oprah interview.

Plus, Kylie Moore-Gilbert has spoken out after being released from an Iranian prison last year, where the academic spent 800 days locked up. But when Moore-Gilbert came back to Australia she learnt, whilst in hotel quarantine, that her husband was having an affair, with one of her colleagues.

And, is your life in constant need of a good edit? On Monday, Sam Armytage resigned from her job as the co-host of Sunrise after eight years. She said “My mother used to say to me, ‘edit your life frequently and ruthlessly. It is your masterpiece after all,’ and that’s precisely what I’m doing,” What does that mean? What does editing your life look like?

