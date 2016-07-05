News
Pauline Hanson, People to Unfollow and Phubbing

mamamia out loud

05 Jul 2016 · 49 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Did we just get the politicians we deserved? Heartbreak is hard, so we’ve collected our best advice for Malcolm Turnbull. Is it a bad feminist act to comment on what female politicians and journos wear? Judi Dench has a new tattoo and not everyone thinks it's cool. The 11 people you should unfollow on social media. Are you phubbing? We've got your guide to street slang. And how do you break up with a very nice but bad hairdresser? The Ask Bossy Question that made us want to curl up and dye…. (hairdresser pun get it lolz).

This show is hosted by Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Kate De Brito

Mia recommends White Wings Cake In A Cup

Monique recommends My Dad Wrote A Porno, the comedy podcast

Contact the show via outloud@mamamia.com.au and join the conversation on the facebook page

Question for bossy? Send a voice mail to askbossy@mamamia.com.au

Or dial up the pod phone 02 8999 9386

And thanks to Invisalign. 

Find out if Invisalign treatment is right for you at invisalign.com.au

Disclaimer: The view expressed in this podcast are solely those of the announcers and do not represent the views of Align Technology, the maker of Invisalign aligners.

Invisalign treatment requires a prescription. Invisalign-trained providers will advise if Invisalign treatment is suitable for you.

