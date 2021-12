For the first decade of their lives, kids think their Mums and Dads are the most important people in the world. Then, they become teenagers, and the sheer existence of parents is, like, the worst. Mia helps guide Holly through the next phase of parenting, while Jessie shares how her Mum dealt with her chaotic teen years.



Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright

Producer: Sydney Pead

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney