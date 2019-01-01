We had no idea how much we needed to see celebrities being completely ridiculous until this week. Yes, we have to talk about The Met Gala.

Plus, have you seen Mirror Mirror? It's the new show about the beauty industry everyone’s talking about.



And what is pandemic flux syndrome? Do you have it?

Recommendations: Mia wants you to watch 'Impeachment: American Crime Story' on Foxtel or Binge.



