Out of Office.

mamamia out loud

04 Aug 2015 · 42 minutes

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

 

Today we're sharing with you some of the highlights of the last seven months, as well as some of the bits that never quite made it to air.

If you're new to this podcast, welcome. It's a weekly look at what's making news, and some of the bigger issues we're talking about.

Today: should we feel bad for critiquing women on the red carpet? The baby name trend we desperately need to save. And if we're in one of the fattest developed nations in the world, why do a lot of people hate healthy-food-advocate Pete Evans?

Plus, when SIRI goes AWOL.

This podcast features Mia FreedmanSusan Carland,  Monique Bowley, Jamila Rizvi and Siri.

Get more info on everything we talk about, and behind the scenes stuff, by liking the facebook page or following us on twitter.

This podcast is produced by Monique Bowley for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

Support for this podcast came from you, because you're rad.

For more good listening, download our sister podcasts: This Glorious MessNo Filter, Just Between Us, and our newest podcast, I Don't Know How She Does It.  Or get on the facebook page for other podcasterly recommendations. 

 

 

