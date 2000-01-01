News
Amantha Imber is an author, a podcaster, an organisational psychologist, business founder and bonafide expert in all things 'work'. In part two of this subscriber exclusive, hear the rest of the uncut How I Work interview in full, as we dive deeper into the behind the scenes gossip about exactly how Mamamia Out Loud is made. You can listen to more of Amantha on How I Work here, and pre-order her book here.

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens
Producer: Emma Gillespie
Audio Producer: Leah Porges