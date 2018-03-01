One Night Stands And Avo Etiquette

If you're single get your backside up to the Northern Territory, because it's a bit of a blokefest right now. It's a serious problem, but not nearly as serious as the fact we are ALL destroying avocados by being a bit too touchy-feely in our ongoing quest for the perfect av. Plus, a list of dinner party dos and don'ts that isolates anyone who's vegan, and a listener dilemma that has Mia thinking back to her treacherous single days.
IMPORTANT STUFF:
Your delightful hosts are Rachel Corbett, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman
Producer: Luca Lavigne
RECOMMENDATIONS
Jessie recommends checking out Jordan Peterson on Youtube and reading his book 12 Rules For Life: An Antidote For Chaos.
Mia recommends checking out Scarfy Official, Hobbs Shoes, and buying some Clinique City Block.
Rachel recommends... walking.
