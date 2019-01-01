All we want to talk about is the Olympics. This week, work has really been getting in the way of our Olympic schedule. Swimming conflicting with meetings… it’s very stressful… If you've been in the same boat, Jessie has picked out all the moments you might have missed, and the things that have got everyone talking this week.

Plus, Holly needs to talk about tinned fish. Specifically, why sardines and anchovies are suddenly “Hot Girl Food”.

And our best and worst of the week, which range from playlists to… oranges.

Recommendations: Mia wants you to check out Briony Benjamin's Spotfiy playlist to lift your spirits and celebrate her new book. Here's Holly's Hamilton Exercise Vid

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386



Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/



