When Famous Mums Have Sex

mamamia out loud

13 hours ago · 34 minutes

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are dating and it's another case of the internet having lots of opinions about two famous people getting together. Olivia is being hammered for dating a younger man and we think she's receiving a special brand of hatred reserved only for single mothers. 

Plus, an article was recently published in the Sydney Morning Herald by Madonna King, titled: “My friend, she’s really skinny, I need to lose weight”. The teenage angst swamping 10 year old girls. King’s new book ‘Ten-Ager’ has just been released and is all about what our daughters need to know about the transition from child to teen. But it's not only interesting if you're a mother, but it's also interesting for anyone who was once a 10 year old, and it's got us thinking about how the fears of young girls are amplified for a generation who were born in the age of iPhones and Instagram.

And, our best and worst of the week, including Mia's new piercings. 

THE END BITS 

Recommendations: Holly and Jessie think you should go see The Dry at the movies. Find out what kind of a person Google thinks you are here. Read Madonna King's article about the Ten-ager here

Follow us on Instagram @MamamiaOutLoud 

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman, and Jessie Stephens 

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

