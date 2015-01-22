Obsessions, confessions, and hard questions

Should the Martin Place hostages get paid? Why don't we care as much about the Bali 9 as we did about Schapelle? It's the return of Mamamia Out Loud for 2015 and with awards season unfolding we're rolled out the red carpet on topics big and small. Jen Aniston holds a masterclass in how to deal with your ex, one woman has gone to drastic lengths to get out of a date, and not everyone is happy about the Taylor Swift campaign for the Hottest 100. Finally; we ask the question that's divided the office: can you wee in front of your friends?

Show notes: