We're jumping into your ears today to talk about the NSW Abortion Bill.

The debate has been hijacked over the past two weeks so here at Mamamia Out Loud, we wanted to share the pro-choice side, and why it's so important that if you believe in abortion being decriminalised, you rally around your local MPs.

To share use the hashtags: #ProChoiceNSW #VoteForProChoiceNSW #GetItDone