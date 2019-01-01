Nevermind. It’s the name of a little record released by Nirvana in 1991...that would go on to become one of the highest-selling albums of all time. You will have seen the cover art before, a naked baby in a swimming pool, reaching towards a US dollar bill on a fishing line. Nearly 30 years later, why is that baby now suing the band?

Plus, have you ever worked with a toxic martyr? Are you a toxic martyr? How to spot one in the workplace.



And, our best and worst of the week, including the puppy updates the people have demanded.

The End Bits:

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to watch the Paralympics on Channel 7.

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Emma Gillespie

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.