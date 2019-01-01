News
Australia feels more divided than ever, which was shown clearly over the weekend with Father’s Day celebrated across barricades on the QLD-NSW border. But will the snarking between state leaders create divides that will last beyond the pandemic?

Plus who is Nadia Bartel, and what did she do to upset so many people?

And, from Brad to Weinstein, to human rights; Angelina has spoken out and it’s a LOT to take in.

The End Bits:

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to watch a show on Binge called Vigil 

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

Audio Producers: Leah Porges, Rose Kerr & Mikayla Floriano

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff 

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

