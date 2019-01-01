Australia feels more divided than ever, which was shown clearly over the weekend with Father’s Day celebrated across barricades on the QLD-NSW border. But will the snarking between state leaders create divides that will last beyond the pandemic?

Plus who is Nadia Bartel, and what did she do to upset so many people?

And, from Brad to Weinstein, to human rights; Angelina has spoken out and it’s a LOT to take in.

The End Bits:

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to watch a show on Binge called Vigil

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producers: Leah Porges, Rose Kerr & Mikayla Floriano

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

