A man was punched in the head repeatedly over the weekend for disrespecting an ANZAC tradition. We spoke about 'The Slap' involving Will Smith and Chris Rock a month ago, and it's as though we're seeing a shift, that violence has become conditional. Are we now OK with violence, if a person is doing something we don't like?

Plus, did you know that Australian politics has ‘mummy issues’ and ‘daddy issues’? Us neither.

And… an intervention about weddings from a bride-to-be.

The End Bits:

Recommendations: Mia wants you to listen to the new song from Florence + The Machine, Free, check out the video staring Bill Nigh

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Emma Gillespie



Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

