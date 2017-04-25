News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Molly, Maternity Leave and The Trouble With ANZAC Day

mamamia out loud

25 Apr 2017 · 54 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

There are a few things that remain sacred in the Australian landscape. ANZAC day is one of them. So when commentator Yassmin Abdel-Magid suggested that Australians should instead spare a thought for those on Manus Island and in Syria, it went down like a lead balloon. But isn't this the freedom of speech that our ANZAC soldiers fought for? What’s the right amount of Maternity leave to take? Anne-Marie Slaughter, former advisor to Hillary Clinton, says 12 months of maternity leave is too long and it will damage your career. Plus, the Logies moment that divided option: we need to talk about Molly.

Show notes

Your host and producer is Monique Bowley with Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright

Holly recommends watching No Offence on iTunes

Jessie is all about investing in a new mattress

Monz recommends baking the best ANZAC biscuits known to mankind.

Leave us a message on the Podcast phone: 02 8999 9386 or join the conversation on the Facebook page: Mamamia Out Loud 

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio