Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have raised more than $35 million for Ukraine via their GoFundMe, including $3m of their own money. Is this what war looks like in 2022?

Plus, are you a giver, taker, or matcher? Adam Grant has given us three new buzzwords to describe the fundamental styles of social interaction found in every culture around the world.

And, how your pubes can save the planet. Yes, you read that right.

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges



Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

