Subscribe to Mamamia for unlimited access to Mamamia Out Loud

This week a brand new season of Underbelly aired, based on the crimes and disappearance of 49-year-old con-woman Melissa Caddick. With the case unsolved and a real family, including a teenage boy, at the centre of it, is it too much, too soon?

Plus, are you a possessive friend? Have you ever felt embarrassed about it? A conversation between two very famous men has made us see things differently.

And our best and worst moments of the week, which include painkillers, airbags and very expensive homes.

The End Bits:

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to read The Way From Here by Jane Cockram

and she also thinks you should check out GoChlo pilates

Listen to yesterday's subscriber segment here

Listen to Hamish Blake on The Imperfects here

Sign up to the Out Loud newsletter here

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaoutloud

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie



Audio Producer: Leah Porges

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.