News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

The Unease About Melbourne's Hard Lockdown

mamamia out loud

16 hours ago · 45 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Nine public housing towers are being placed under hard lockdown in Melbourne and close to 3000 residents are being banned from leaving their homes for any reason at all. Why are those towers being referred to as ‘vertical cruise ships’ and what’s going on with people on the inside? Jessie explains.

Also, Russell Crowe’s ex-wife, Danielle Spencer, recently said she prioritised raising their children over her own acting and singing career. Kee can relate and asks, is it possible to have both?

Plus, what’s the difference between Call Out Culture and Cancel Culture? And are either actually useful? We discuss.

LINKS

RECCOS

Jessie- Last One Laughing… https://www.primevideo.com/detail/amzn1.dv.gti.d0b901fd-62cb-611e-21a8-ffb100a9f32f?ref_=dvm_pds_tit_au_dc_s_g|m_n7WTJNEVc_c438785679312

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens, and Kee Reece

Producer: Lem Zakharia

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

More Episodes

The Unease About Melbourne's Hard Lockdown

45 minutes  ·  16 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing Quizzish: Battle One: Ada Nicodemou VS Lynne McGranger

34 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Most Dangerous Man In Comedy

37 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How To Win An Argument

41 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Jacinda Ardern Is Having A Bad Week

40 minutes  ·  28 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Uh Oh, We’re Fighting Again

45 minutes  ·  25 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Meanest Things Our Mums Ever Said

38 minutes  ·  23 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Sexy Movie You Really Shouldn't See

41 minutes  ·  21 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Celebrity Couple Who Tricked Donald Trump

41 minutes  ·  18 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

When Reality Stars Get "Too Confident"

37 minutes  ·  16 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Meghan Markle's Problematic Best Friend

40 minutes  ·  14 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The 5 Second Procrastination Trick

37 minutes  ·  11 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

J.K. Rowling, Not Again

38 minutes  ·  09 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

What Provokes Your Inner Pufferfish?

41 minutes  ·  04 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Worst Photo Op In History

35 minutes  ·  02 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

US Protests And The Voices That Matter

39 minutes  ·  31 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We Can't Talk About This Woman's Face

40 minutes  ·  28 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Everything We Ever Did Wrong

38 minutes  ·  26 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Complicated Appeal Of Kyle Sandilands

43 minutes  ·  24 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We Have Podcast Gossip

40 minutes  ·  21 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio