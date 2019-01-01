News
Mamamia Out Loud

Mamamia Podcasts

Does Meghan Want To Be President?

Meghan Markle is dipping her toes into the political pool, using her royal title as the "Duchess of Sussex" to help lobby US politicians about a paid parental leave bill. A noble cause, but today Mia, Holly and Jessie explore where the royal line is, if she's crossed it, or if she's preparing for a future in the White House.

Let us know what you'd like to hear more of in these Out Loud Daily Drops here!

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright, and Mia Freedman

Producer: Sydney Pead and Leah Porges