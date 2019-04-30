How To Have A Baby Like A Princess

A royal is reportedly having her baby at home and everyone wants a birth with the royal stamp of approval. But should anyone be copying that with the same enthusiasm we're copying her taste in shoes?

This week the media has had a bit of a thing for Chloe Shorten and the PM's wife, Jenny Morrison Does it matter at all who a political leader lives with when it comes to deciding your vote?

And... does everyone woman need a mentor? And is being a mentor a paying job?

