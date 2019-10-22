Poor Meghan and Harry

So, it’s been a very big week in royal world. Even Jessie is interested.

So why did the Duke and Duchess of Sussex choose now to give quite such an honest interview on their African tour? Why are some commentators so upset about it? And what would a post-royal life look like for Harry and Meghan? Are they the next Obamas?

Also, last weekend, a plane full of journalists flew for 20 hours straight from Sydney to New York to see what it does to you. Jessie has questions.

This episode of Mamamia Out loud is brought to you by Toyota Kluger

MMOL TOUR DATES

Geelong - GPAC Wednesday 30th October

Sydney - Seymour Centre Friday 1st November

Sydney - Giant Dwarf Saturday 16th November:

A Night With Mia Freedman tickets available now at https://www.mamamia.com.au/events/

Subscribe to Mamamia Out Loud here: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-out-loud/playlists/podcast

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.