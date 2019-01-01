News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Meet Nick

mamamia out loud

16 hours ago · 25 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Hey Outlouders!

It’s Holly dropping in your ears to tell you about our exciting dating podcast, Eligible.

We all know that dating apps can be deceiving. You’re swiping left and right at someone’s picture but you actually don’t know what the person is really like.

That’s why we came up with the idea of getting to know the person by hearing their voice before you see their picture. 

This is the very first episode of Eligible and we’re kicking off the world’s first podcast dating show with our first single, Nick.

Here's a little bit about him...

Age: 26

Occupation: Primary school teacher

Top three things he wants from a relationship: Intimacy, fun, holidays

How he describes himself:  Genuine, deep thinking, relaxed, empathetic

Best quality: Kind

Worst quality: Stubborn

What he hopes to get out of this experience: I hope to meet people that have a genuine interest in what they’ve heard about me and are open to a meaningful connection.

If you’d like to get to know Nick better, head to www.mamamia.com.au/eligible, enter the code word you heard in the episode and you'll get access to Nick’s details and photo.

This episode is brought to you by Fantastic Furniture, the perfect place to find the heart of your home.

HOW DOES THE SHOW WORK?

Every Friday our host, Rachel Corbett, sits down with an eligible single to have the awkward first date for you so you can get a sense of whether this person is worth your time.  She'll also do the reference checks by calling up a few of the women in the eligible single's life to find out what they're really like.

At the end of each episode, if you like what you hear, we'll give you a secret code you can enter at mamamia.com.au/eligible so you can see what your new love interest looks like and how to contact them. 

The rest is up to cupid!

CREDITS:

Host: Rachel Corbett

Producer: Lem Zakharia

CONTACT US:

Got an Eligible single you'd like to nominate for the show?  Send us an email at podcast@mamamia.com.au.

Don't want to miss an episode?  Subscribe to the show at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/eligible/

Looking for something else to listen to?  You'll find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

More Episodes

Meet Nick

25 minutes  ·  16 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Caroline Flack And Who's To Blame

39 minutes  ·  a day ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Female Sex Scene We Never Thought We'd See

41 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Weinstein’s Lawyer Just Told Us What She Really Thinks

43 minutes  ·  11 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Taylor Swift And The "Annoying Woman" Syndrome

41 minutes  ·  06 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The J. Lo And Shakira Debate That Split The Podcast

40 minutes  ·  04 Feb 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Is Coronavirus Making People Racist?

42 minutes  ·  30 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kobe Bryant And The Shock Of Sudden Celebrity Deaths

35 minutes  ·  28 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Three Things Indigenous Australians Want The Government To Do

19 minutes  ·  25 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Influencers In The Wild

44 minutes  ·  23 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Jen and Brad: A Forensic Analysis

40 minutes  ·  21 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Third Person In Every Sex Scene

38 minutes  ·  16 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Complex Story of Wilson Gavin

40 minutes  ·  14 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Resignation Of Harry And Meghan

49 minutes  ·  09 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

SPECIAL EPISODE: The Bushfires

46 minutes  ·  05 Jan 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

2020 Word Of The Year

25 minutes  ·  31 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Recommendations: Best TV Series Of 2019

13 minutes  ·  26 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Recommendations: Best Books Of 2019

18 minutes  ·  24 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  19 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  17 Dec 2019

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio