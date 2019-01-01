News
Is It OK To Want A Mediocre Life?

mamamia out loud

16 hours ago · 41 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How concerned should we be about Coronavirus? Some media outlets have been accused of causing panic and anxiety but how do we keep cool heads with information coming from everywhere? 

Also, last weekend, Mia’s daughter Coco went to her first underage music festival. During the event, 12 children were strip-searched including six who were allegedly found to be concealing drugs “internally". Is there ever a valid excuse for underage drug searches?

Plus, what if all I want is a small, slow, simple life? And what if I’m ok with being mediocre? An article by Krista O'Reilly-Davi-Digui’s is circulating and we discuss these important questions. 

LINKS

Krista O'Reilly-Davi-Digui’s article ‘What if All I Want is A Mediocre Life?’... https://www.alifeinprogress.ca/want-mediocre-life/?fbclid=IwAR1wj_vq-_FHEa2BkR47ht8IM8IF-O4VnIt7YBmyiMHyfSJ7Wm-0K1cmDKo

For reliable information on how COVID-19 is being handled here in Australia, visit this link… https://www.health.gov.au/news/health-alerts/novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov-health-alert

RECOS

Rachel- ‘We Crashed’ Podcast… https://wondery.com/shows/we-crashed/

Mia- the book ‘Far from the Tree’ by Andrew Solomon… http://bit.ly/2wUdhEw and the TED Talk ‘Love, No Matter What’ by Andrew Solomon… https://www.ted.com/talks/andrew_solomon_love_no_matter_what?language=en

Holly-’ The True History of the Kelly Gang’ TV series on Stan… http://bit.ly/2vey9Gd Based on the book by Peter Carey… https://www.penguin.com.au/books/true-history-of-the-kelly-gang-9781760896430

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Rachel Corbett, and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

