Marilyn Manson & The Boy Who Slept Through Covid

There’s a name you might have been hearing a lot this week. Craig Kelly. He's a federal Liberal Party MP whose areas of special interest are vaccine skepticism and climate-change denial.

Plus, there’s been a turn in the #metoo stories we’re hearing in 2021 and it’s unveiling some horrifying stories about famous men. This week, there’s a new one. Marilyn Manson.

And, can you imagine having slept through the entire pandemic? One 19-year-old in the UK has done just that, after emerging from an 11-month coma. Now his family has to try and explain the Coronavirus to him, even though he himself has recovered from it...twice.

Recommendations: Holly thinks it might be time to chuck out your old undies with holes in them, and head to the shops for a fresh batch.

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman, and Jessie Stephens

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

