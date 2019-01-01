News
The Anti Self-Care Hero We Need This Week

The Biloela Family. It's the story we can't look away from this week. What is going on, more importantly, why, and how can this be happening in Australia? 

Plus, two of the shows everyone’s obsessed with at the moment tell us something about the kind of people we want to see on screens at the moment - It’s the rise of the self-care anti-hero. 

And, does toxic femininity exist? What does it really mean, and how is it impacted by toxic masculinity? Are women raised to hate each other? 

The End Bits

Recommendations: Holly wants you to buy a blazer this season. She got hers at Zara.

To sign the petition for the Biloela Family trapped in detention, click here

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past an

