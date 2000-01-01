Two Sexy Men. One Sexy Woman

News
Today's Mamamia Out Loud is for you...

If you’re away from the people who make you feel safe.

If you’re at home feeling more alone than you’ve ever felt.

If you’re at home feeling completely overwhelmed by what everyone needs from you when you have nothing left to give.

If you had to lose someone without being able to tell them just how much they mean to you. 

Or can’t stand by someone’s side when they need you most. 

If you’re scared. 

If you’re sick.

If you’re going to work every day and feeling anxious

If you've lost your job and have no idea what might happen next.

On the show today we talk about all the amazing love we’ve seen in the Outlouders Facebook group, and we just want to let everyone know that they are not alone.Plus, you might have seen the words FREE BRITNEY around the place, and heard that all is well (again) with the iconic pop star Britney Spears. So what’s all that about?

And… Mia has an insight about male beauty standards that has blown Holly’s mind and she needs to share it with you.

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens, and Mia Freedman 

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Recommendations: Holly wants you to watch Hamilton on Disney Plus.

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

