What did it take to make a tabloid mag in the It Girl era? You know, the days when Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie or Lindsay Lohan were falling out of cars, in and out of rehab and a ruthless paparazzi pack was documenting all of it? It’s the era that, through a 2021 lens, might be the most problematic of them all, but back then, what was it like to work in the magazines that knew the more outrageous the antics, the higher the sale?

On this episode of Extraordinary Stories: Magazine Queens, Emma Gillespie speaks to Australia’s weekly magazine Queen Louisa Hatfield and Mamamia’s own, former OK! Deputy Editor Holly Wainwright, about the Britney years.

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

