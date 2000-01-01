Episode three of Extraordinary Stories - Magazine Queens - was originally released to MPlus subscribers. Subscribers get early access to Extraordinary Stories, and unlimited access to all Mamamia content. To subscribe head to mamamia.com.au/mplus

The 1990s were the era of the supermodels, the waifs, and a trend so deadly it came with a health warning: heroin chic. Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and Marie Claire brought luxury to the local newsagent and gave Australian women a taste of the runways of Paris and Milan. A handful of women known by their first names only were on every cover: Naomi, Cindy, Linda, Elle… until the waifs came along and knocked them off.

On this episode of Extraordinary Stories: Magazine Queens, Emma Gillespie speaks to former Vogue Editor Kirstie Clements about what it was like working in a world that would fly you to Paris for a manicure and also refuse to make clothes that could fit grown-up women. And Paula Joye tells us about what it was like working with the supermodels of the 90s... And yes, she saw them all naked.

With thanks to Kirstie Clements here.

And Paula Joye here.

CREDITS:

Host: Emma Gillespie

Writers: Melanie Sauer, Emma Gillespie and Holly Wainwright

Producers: Melanie Sauer and Emma Gillespie

Audio Production: Elissa Ratliff and Madeline Joannou

Executive Producer: Holly Wainwright and Elissa Ratliff

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

