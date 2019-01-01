Madonna was the feminist icon of the 80s, pushing boundaries and breaking taboos. The 63-year-old recently caused a stir when she flashed her bottom on a late night show and it’s got Holly feeling conflicted about the way Madge has changed (or perhaps not changed enough) over the years.



Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

