Time’s Up For The "Pervs" Of Australian Swimming

Maddie Groves is one of Australia’s best swimmers, so why has she pulled out of Olympic Trials,  and in doing so basically burned her chance to compete at the Olympics? And how has she flipped the tables with a tweet?

Plus, what is Main Character Syndrome, and do you have it? Are you the main character in your circles or more of a trusty sidekick?

And, our best and worst of the week, including a BIG announcement from Holly. 

The End Bits

Recommendations: Mia wants you to check out The songs from Bo Burnham's 'Inside' on Spotify

You can watch Lin Manuel Miranda on Jimmy Fallon here

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past an

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.