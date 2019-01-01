We need to talk about Lilibet. From the significance of the name and the reaction around the world to Harry and Meghan's next steps, Holly, Jessie, and Mia unpack all the royal baby news you need to know.

Plus, Jessie and her twin sister Clare were sick of getting asked if they were really fraternal twins, and not identical. So they went and got a DNA test and they're calling their mum, live on the show, to tell her the news.

And, should criminals be given a platform to discuss their crimes, their motivations, and their experiences?

Recommendations: Mia wants you to try dressing up a tracksuit with a trench coat.

Listen to Mia interviewing Annabelle Walker on No Filter here

Thanks/apologies to Anne Stephens

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

