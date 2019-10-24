Well-known cartoonist Michael Leunig’s most recent work shows a young mum glued to her screen as her newborn is cast away on the ground behind her. He’s copped a lot of criticism, but does Leunig have a point when it comes to our relationship with our phones?

Plus, boys from a private school were filmed yelling a misogynistic chant on a Melbourne tram this week. What does this tell us about young men? And would the same thing have happened if these boys went to a co-ed school?

And a reality TV star has taken a network to court over her ‘psychological wound’, and won. So, who is liable for the so-called “villain edit”? And is this precedent going to change reality television for good?

This episode is brought to you by Toyota Kluger. Built for families, designed for attention.

RECCOS

Jessie: Finer Rings https://www.finerrings.com/

Rach: The Thing About Pam podcast https://www.nbcnews.com/thethingaboutpam

Mia: Trinny Woodall on Instagram @trinnywoodall

MMOL TOUR DATES

Geelong - GPAC Wednesday 30th October

Sydney - Seymour Centre Friday 1st November

Sydney Overflow Show - Giant Dwarf Theatre Saturday 16th November

A Night With Mia Freedman tickets available now at https://www.mamamia.com.au/events/

Subscribe to Mamamia Out Loud here: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-out-loud/playlists/podcast

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Elise Cooper and Lem Zakharia

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.