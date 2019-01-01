News
Australia, We've Had A Mood Swing

We noticed a shift in tone and messaging about Covid from our leaders over the weekend. Are we ready for what this change might mean? And will we ever see Donut Days again? 

Plus, the lives of women and girls in Afghanistan have changed forever, again. As the Taliban insurgence in the Afghan capital of Kabul rages on, what can you actually do to help?

And, J-Lo deleted some pics from her Instagram account over the weekend. Not just any pictures though, only ones of her ex. So, is there a right time to delete pictures of your past relationship from social media?

The End Bits:

What can you do to support the Women & Children in Afghanistan? 

Recommendations: 

Mia has been watching Hacks on Stan. Jessie is listening to Joe Rogan's interview with Yeonmi Park, a North Korean Human Rights Activist. 

Don't forget, you can get an extra fix of Mia, Jessie & Holly this week with a LIVE Facebook event on Wednesday, to celebrate the launch of Nine Perfect Strangers! Keep an eye on the Outlouders Facebook group for more details, and RSVP to the event here

