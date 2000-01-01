Why Straight Women Are Obsessed With Lesbian TikTok

What’s lesbian TikTok? Mia gives Kee and Jessie an explainer into why straight women are diving deep on Lesbian TikTok.

Plus, in case you missed it, NASA discovered a new constellation in space and now everyone is freaking out about their star signs. Why? Because they’ve all changed. Is anything sacred anymore?

And, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard; a severed finger, a bed covered in faeces and those allegations of domestic abuse. We look at exactly what’s been happening in the British High Court.

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Kee Reece and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to watch Bachelor In Paradise on TenPlay and read Essays In Love by Alain De Botton

