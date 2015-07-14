News
Leaning In, Leaning Out and trying not to throw up.

mamamia out loud

14 Jul 2015 · 57 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Forget leaning in. Lets talk about leaning out. Why leaning back is not just OK but neccessary, and why Monique thinks Sheryl Sandberg's message is a bit bullshit.

Plus, the mystery behind Delta's white pantsuit, Mia's day on a plate rivals Therese Kerr, the sneaky tactics to escape street charity fundraisers, and the TV show that is going to kill reality TV. 

 

Show notes

Cheating husband outed by hotel manager

Space Clearing is a thing.

The latest must have product for curly hair.

The meditation tape that tells it STRAIGHT

Street Fundraisers are driving us mad

Why we won't be reading Harper Lee's new novel

MIA: Leaning back is not just ok, it's neccessary. 

Susan recommends heated blankets for your lap. 

Mia recommends the book Ugly by Robert Hoge

Monique recommends the show that will kill reality TV for you: UnReal

 

Your hosts were Mia FreedmanSusan Carland and Monique Bowley

Get more info on everything we talk about, and behind the scenes stuff, by liking the facebook page.  

Susan's other podcast 'Assumptions' can be found by searching for RN Showcase in your podcast app.

This podcast is produced by Monique Bowley for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

Support for this podcast came from you, because you're rad.

And also thanks to Maccas #createyourtaste where you can build your own burger just the way you want it.  It's all a bit fancy and gourmet and yum and we were surprised at how good it was. Very unMcDonalds. No offense, Maccas. Thanks for your burgery support in making the show free for listeners.

For more good listening, download our sister podcasts: This Glorious MessNo Filter, Just Between Us, and our newest podcast, I Don't Know How She Does It.  Or get on the facebook page for other podcasterly recommendations. 

 

