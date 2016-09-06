Lamb. Lena. And Spray Tans During Labour

The new Lamb ad is a big meaty display of diversity but there's one thing we noticed. Lena Dunham forced to apologise for racism; is outrage culture out of control? The best part of the AFL women's game had nothing to do with what happened on the field. Should taxpayers stop funding IVF in women who are trying to have babies much later in life? Can we please talk about Kyly Clarke's Baby Baptism? Can someone call Sarah Koenig to make the Tromp family mystery into season three of Serial? And advice for when you want a spray tan before you go into labour.





Show notes

This show is hosted and produced by Monique Bowley with Mia Freedman and Kate De Brito

Contact the show via outloud@mamamia.com.au and join the conversation on the facebook page

Question for bossy? Send a voice mail to askbossy@mamamia.com.au

Or dial up the pod phone 02 8999 9386